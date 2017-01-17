CT: New Haven Transit Chief Says Fatal Accident Site May See Changes
Jan. 20--NEW HAVEN -- City transportation director Doug Hausladen on Thursday said the death of 42-year-old Melissa Tancredi has kept him up this week. Tancredi, an employee at nearby Yale-New Haven Hospital, was hit and killed by a car that drove onto the sidewalk as she stood at the corner of South Frontage Road and York Street.
