Crews demolish condos in New Haven after fire

7 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Officials say crews are knocking down more than a dozen condos within the Harbor Landing Condominium complex after officials deemed those buildings to be too dangerous and unstable. According to officials, there were no injuries in that fire, but they said it left over a dozen people homeless.

