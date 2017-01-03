Connecticut College needs to give back to New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: I got some pointed criticism two years ago, on the pages of The College Voice, up on the hill at Connecticut College, after I chided then incoming President Katherine Bergeron for not offering more aid to the school's host city of New London. At the time, Bergeron had told a reporter for The Day that the college was "not looking to revisit" the $12,500 it pays voluntarily in lieu of taxes each year to the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.