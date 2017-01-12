Come And Get It: Shake Shack Dishes Up Burgers At New Location In Darien
"I took my boys there at 11 a.m. on opening day. Parking was so full that we parked at the Darien Library and crossed the street in the rain," said Geisler, who lives in Rowayton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|CTguy1955
|91
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan 9
|dave
|1
|Fairmont theatre
|Jan 5
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC