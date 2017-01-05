City offers flu shot clinics as confirmed influenza cases are on the rise
Four year old Jerrielys Blue is putting on her brave face and handling her flu shot like a pro. Today she is participating in the New Haven Health Department's flu shot clinic along with many other preschoolers who need to get their mandated flu shot in order to return to school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairmont theatre
|22 hr
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Wed
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Looser
|367
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC