Cecilia Chiang is the founder of the Mandarin Restaurant in San Francisco.
Yale University History Professor, Paul Freedman, the author of "Ten Restaurants that Changed America," in his office in the Hall of Graduate Studies on the Yale campus in New Haven. Yale University History Professor, Paul Freedman, the author of "Ten Restaurants that Changed America," in his office in the Hall of Graduate Studies on the Yale campus in New Haven.
