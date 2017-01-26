Canal Trail Breakthrough Reached

The $9 million final leg of the Farmington Canal Trail is closer to construction thanks to a deal struck with neighboring property owners. The city has been working for years to obtain easements from nine property owners to continue converting the former rail line from where it currently ends - at Temple Street - another two miles through Wooster Square to the Long Wharf pier/ In recent weeks the city has reached verbal agreements with the final two property owners, the three-office condo in the old Foundry building at Whitney and Audubon and the Grove Street parking garage, according to City Plan Director Karyn Gilvarg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.