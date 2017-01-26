CalSTRS will consider lowering its expected return rate
Jan 25 The California State Teachers' Retirement System will consider a recommendation to lower its expected return rate to 7.25 percent from 7.5 percent, citing economic factors and improvements to beneficiaries' life expectancy. CalSTRS' board will consider the proposal during its February meeting.
