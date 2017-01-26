CalSTRS will consider lowering its ex...

CalSTRS will consider lowering its expected return rate

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 25 The California State Teachers' Retirement System will consider a recommendation to lower its expected return rate to 7.25 percent from 7.5 percent, citing economic factors and improvements to beneficiaries' life expectancy. CalSTRS' board will consider the proposal during its February meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr melvin perez 20,781
News Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum... 16 hr 2brosewilder 5
News Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle Tue RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba... Tue RIP Justin Cooke 1
News "Pussies" Grab Back Tue IDONTKNOW 24
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC