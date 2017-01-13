BWW Interview: Christine Scarfuto in ...

BWW Interview: Christine Scarfuto in New Haven

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Christine Scarfuto is the Long Wharf Theatre 's literary manager and resident dramaturg. Never heard of that position? "It's a pretty fascinating job," she says, one that she discovered after being in college for a while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan 9 dave 1
Fairmont theatre Jan 5 Curious married guy 1
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Jan 4 belinda 50
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan 1 Wize1 31
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
News NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ... Dec '16 keep darkie dumb 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,672 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC