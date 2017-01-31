Big Ideas Launch Park Re-Do

Big Ideas Launch Park Re-Do

Read more: New Haven Independent

Not to be outdone, the adults added: How about a kayak/canoe launch where the park meets the Mill River by the Chapel Street Bridge? They kept going: Why not add to that other features with more relationship to the water? Why not an adult fitness station while you're at it? And play structures, including some abstract ones, distributed so the whole park is made use of, especially its riverine setting and spectacular views of bridge and harbor so that it might become a unique destination? Those were some of the ambitious ideas offered at a brainstorming session to come up with concepts to redesign - and maybe even relocate to a different part of the park - the dreary playground at Criscuolo Park at the corner of James and Chapel streets in Fair Haven.

New Haven, CT

