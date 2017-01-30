Big hearing on electronic tolls to be...

Big hearing on electronic tolls to be held next month

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

There is almost universal agreement at the state and local level that the state's infrastructure needs to be rebuilt. But the idea of imposing 'electronic highway tolls' to pay for it is running into a huge legislative traffic jam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr melvin perez 20,787
News Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:... Jan 27 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum... Jan 26 For reals 6
News Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba... Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News "Pussies" Grab Back Jan 24 IDONTKNOW 24
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,410,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC