Artists Give Voice To Political Concerns In 'Inauguration Nation'

This image of shock and outrage by Frank Bruckmann is one of the pieces of political art in the "Inauguration Nation" exhibit at Kehler Liddell Gallery in New Haven. This image of shock and outrage by Frank Bruckmann is one of the pieces of political art in the "Inauguration Nation" exhibit at Kehler Liddell Gallery in New Haven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.