Anti-Trump protesters take to the streets of New Haven
Moments after Trump took the oath of office Anti-Donald Trump protesters lined up outside City Hall in New Haven. They held signs reading no immigrant left behind and Love trumps hate #NotMyPresident and we want Bernie.
