A Place to Bury Strangers playing BK with Oneida before CT show with Flaming Lips

A Place to Bury Strangers are working on new music and, while nothing's been announced album-wise, they're one of the artists participating in the anti-Trump protest music project Our First 100 Days so expect to hear something in the next three months. The band are also have a couple shows on the horizon, including an opening slot at The Flaming Lips tour stop at New Haven, CT's College Street Music Hall on March 8. APTBS will warm up for that gig with a show at Brooklyn's Villain on March 3 with Oneida also on the bill.

