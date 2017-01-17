42-year-old Waterbury woman struck and killed in New Haven
According to New Haven Police Media Liaison David Hartman, a 42-year-old Waterbury woman was hit by a car at York Street and South Frontage Road on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the woman has died.
