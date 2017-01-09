4 people arrested after alleged car t...

4 people arrested after alleged car theft in Hamden

WTNH

Police say they were called to Saint Mary Street and Dudley Street after getting reports of a recovered stolen car. They say they found four people sitting inside of the stolen 2016 BMW .

