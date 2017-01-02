2 dead in New Haven after carjacking ...

2 dead in New Haven after carjacking ends in crash

What began as a carjacking has ended with two men dead after they crashed into a building on Harrison Street early Monday morning. At 1:15 a.m., New Haven police say a carjacking took place at the corner of Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street , in the Westville section of the city.

