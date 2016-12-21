Two Hamden teens under arrest in burglary
According to police, on November 29th, the suspects, who are 16 and 17 respectively, got into the house on Quentin Street by forcibly entering a through a side door. Police say the juveniles stole several items including jewelry and electronic equipment.
