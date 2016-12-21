Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rapper Meek Mill Concert in Connecticut
Four men were shot -- two of them fatally -- outside a Connecticut concert venue where rapper Meek Mill had performed Friday night, police said. Police in the town of Wallingford -- about 14 miles north of New Haven -- said the concert appeared to be winding down when shots were fired outside the Oakdale Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec 1
|Brenda B
|9
|Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|17
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Wondering
|30
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JFK Truth
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC