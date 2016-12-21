Spare a dime? Cities install meters to combat panhandling
" In cities across the country, parking-style meters collect loose change from donors in an attempt to cut down on panhandling. New Haven, Connecticut, is among the latest to install the meters, which sit curbside and collect donations in the form of cash or credit cards for programs that benefit the homeless.
