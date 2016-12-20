Scientist pleads guilty to taking trade secrets to China
A scientist has pleaded guilty to charges he stole sensitive documents from a Connecticut military contractor and transported them to China. Yu Long waived his right to an indictment and pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in New Haven.
