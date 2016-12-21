Regular Aspirin Use May Reduce Risk for Pancreatic Cancer
Regular use of aspirin by people living in Shanghai, China, was associated with decreased risk for developing pancreatic cancer, according to data published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Data from the new study and meta-analysis of data from 18 other studies suggest that over the past two decades, as the general population's use of aspirin has increased, the effect of aspirin in decreasing pancreatic cancer risk has become more pronounced.
