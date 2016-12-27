Police in Orange arrest woman accused of stealing from Goodwill
Police in Orange have arrested a woman accused of stealing a variety of merchandise from the Goodwill store on Boston Post Road. According to police, Kimberly Hayes, 50, of New Haven had been employed by the Goodwill store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec 1
|Brenda B
|9
|Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|17
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Nov 27
|Wondering
|30
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JFK Truth
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC