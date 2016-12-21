Please Support Local Not-For-Profit News
This holiday season, you can help keep the Independent reporting on New Haven - and have your donations matched dollar for dollar as part of a national drive to support local not-for-profit news reporting. Starting this week and running through Jan. 19, all donations to the Independent up to $1,000 will be matched by a national drive called "The Knight News Match."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
