New Haven School District Resolves Bus Dispute For Student With Cerebral Palsy

A school bus will start picking-up and dropping off a 14-year-old New Haven student with cerebral palsy outside of his home Friday morning , a school district spokesperson said two days after NBC Connecticut was first to report about his family's safety concerns. "I'd like to say thank you to you guys for taking the story on and making my story heard so that this could be taken care of in a timely manner," Tania Bermudez said.

