New Haven police investigate smash and grab burglaries of downtown businesses

Friday Dec 30

Police say on Thursday night at 11:15 p.m, officers responded to Fornalli's Ristorante, at 99 Orange Street, after the burglar alarm was triggered. Officers learned that the glass door pane had been smashed and the restaurant was burglarized.

