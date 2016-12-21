New Haven Police Cruiser Bursts Into Flames
A New Haven police cruiser bursts into flames at a construction site on Kimberly Avenue, leaving behind a burned out shell. The officer at the wheel got out with only moments to spare and was spotted later, unharmed, at the same job site.
