New Haven police arrest suspect in smash-and-grab robberies

New Haven police have arrested a man that has confessed to at least seven smash-and-grab robberies in the city in the past week. Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a New Haven officer was in the vicinity of Orange and Center Streets when he heard a cracking sound from the corner.

