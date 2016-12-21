New Elm City charter school to hold reception
The school, Curtis M. Coefield Boy's Academy, will be holding the reception at the Dr. Regionald Mayo Early Childhood School at 185 Geoff Street in New Haven on Wednesday December 21st. The Eagle Academy for Young Men says it's mission is ".to develop young men committed to the pursuit of academic excellence, strong character and responsible leadership."
