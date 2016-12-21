Marijuana plan would 'nullify' federal law

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Under legislation proposed by state Senate Majority Leader Martin Looney, Connecticut would legalize and tax marijuana. Of course, marijuana is barely illegal in the state now, possession of a half ounce or less having been reduced in 2011 to a mere infraction liable to a small fine, while charges of possessing larger amounts are eligible for resolution through probation.

