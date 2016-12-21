Marijuana plan would 'nullify' federa...

Marijuana plan would 'nullify' federal law

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Under legislation proposed by state Senate Majority Leader Martin Looney, Connecticut would legalize and tax marijuana. Of course, marijuana is barely illegal in the state now, possession of a half ounce or less having been reduced in 2011 to a mere infraction liable to a small fine, while charges of possessing larger amounts are eligible for resolution through probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr I despise most pe... 20,750
News NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ... Dec 6 keep darkie dumb 1
News Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09) Dec 5 Looser 367
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Dec 1 Brenda B 9
Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12) Nov 30 Musikologist 17
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Nov '16 Wondering 30
News Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08) Nov '16 JFK Truth 17
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,781 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,702

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC