Lilac Terrace - Knights of Columbus

Friday Read more: The Free Press

The Sparwood Knights of Columbus have given back in many ways throughout the years, and did so once again last Wednesday. A cheque in the amount of $12,500 was presented by the Knights to the Sparwood Old Age Pensioners Society , in support of the breezeway between the Seniors Drop-In Centre and Lilac Terrace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press.

