Gas Explosion at CT Chemical Facilty Rocks Area

Dec. 22--NEW HAVEN -- A gas explosion rocked the area around Welton Street late Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported, city Fire Chief John Alston said. A call came in at 11:29 a.m. that there was an explosion at the New Haven Chlor-Alkali building, a chemical storage and transport facility at 73 Welton St. Alston said the explosion was initially falsely reported as a hydrogen cyanide explosion, but it was later determined that was not the cause.

