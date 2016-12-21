Gas Explosion at CT Chemical Facilty Rocks Area
Dec. 22--NEW HAVEN -- A gas explosion rocked the area around Welton Street late Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported, city Fire Chief John Alston said. A call came in at 11:29 a.m. that there was an explosion at the New Haven Chlor-Alkali building, a chemical storage and transport facility at 73 Welton St. Alston said the explosion was initially falsely reported as a hydrogen cyanide explosion, but it was later determined that was not the cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec 1
|Brenda B
|9
|Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|17
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Nov 27
|Wondering
|30
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JFK Truth
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC