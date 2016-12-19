FILE - New Haven Police Cruiser
They're trying to make sure every child in elm city has a toy to play with this holiday season. So, they were stuffing the cruiser with toys at the Wal-Mart store on Foxon Boulevard and they're hoping folks will come out and help them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|43 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,742
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec 1
|Brenda B
|9
|Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|17
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Nov 27
|Wondering
|30
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JFK Truth
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC