Experts offer tips on chimney safety in light of New Haven fire
Fire officials say the fire that destroyed more than a dozen units at the Harbour Landing complex was caused by a malfunctioning chimney. An inspector from Chimney Champ inserts a brush the entire way up the flu in West Hartford to clean the bricks and tile liner to make sure there are no cracks that can create a fire hazard.
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec 1
|Brenda B
|9
|Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|17
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Wondering
|30
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JFK Truth
|17
