Ex-Fairfield lawyer pleads guilty to ...

Ex-Fairfield lawyer pleads guilty to stealing $824,000

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Westport News

A former Fairfield lawyer has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for stealing more than $824,000 from clients, including a terminally-ill woman. According to court documents, between April 2011 and June 2014, John O'Brien defrauded four clients by using funds from one client to pay off debts owed in connection with his representation of other clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
News NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ... Dec 6 keep darkie dumb 1
News Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09) Dec 5 Looser 367
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Dec 1 Brenda B 9
Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12) Nov 30 Musikologist 17
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Nov '16 Wondering 30
News Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08) Nov '16 JFK Truth 17
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,151

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC