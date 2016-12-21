Ex-Fairfield lawyer pleads guilty to stealing $824,000
A former Fairfield lawyer has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for stealing more than $824,000 from clients, including a terminally-ill woman. According to court documents, between April 2011 and June 2014, John O'Brien defrauded four clients by using funds from one client to pay off debts owed in connection with his representation of other clients.
