Emergency responders at the scene of a gas leak on Welton Street in New Haven
Jasmine Reyes lives a few doors down from 73 Welton Street, the building that was rocked by an explosion just before noon on Thursday. "We ran outside to see what was going on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec 1
|Brenda B
|9
|Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|17
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Nov 27
|Wondering
|30
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JFK Truth
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC