Downtown Manchester Building Sells For $1.7 Million
A downtown building that takes up much of one block has been sold for $1.77 million after many code violations were corrected, officials said. Netz-Manchester LLC sold 687-713 Main St. and a tiny parking lot at 10 Brainard Place to a Glen Cove, N..Y.-based company called 45-25 45th St. Sunnyside LLC. Part of New Haven-based Mandy Management, Netz bought the property between Brainard Place and Bissell Street for about $1 million in 2012.
