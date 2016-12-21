Deal gives Democrats edge in evenly split CT Senate

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Senate Democrats and Republicans finalized a deal Thursday on how an evenly divided Senate will operate in 2017, agreeing that Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, will remain as the top leader, while sharing some authority with the GOP. The deal came after weeks of fitful talks, including an unexpected telephone call Looney made to Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, R-North Haven, on Wednesday night, a day after Looney's kidney transplant at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

