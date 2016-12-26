Christmas night fire in New Haven bla...

Christmas night fire in New Haven blamed on toy hoverboard

Read more: WTNH

New Haven fire officials say a toy hoverboard appears to be the cause of a Christmas Day apartment fire that displaced four people and sent one to the hospital. Battalion Chief Ben Vargas tells the New Haven Register the blaze Sunday night was limited to one room of the second-floor unit in the Farnham Court apartments and was quickly extinguished.

