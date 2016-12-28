Christmas Day Fire in Connecticut Blamed on Toy Hoverboard
New Haven, Conn., fire officials say a toy hoverboard appears to be the cause of a Christmas Day apartment fire that displaced four people and sent one to the hospital. Battalion Chief Ben Vargas tells the New Haven Register the blaze Sunday was limited to one room of the second-floor unit in the Farnham Court apartments and was quickly extinguished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|20,747
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec 1
|Brenda B
|9
|Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|17
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Nov 27
|Wondering
|30
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JFK Truth
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC