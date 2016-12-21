Chief Orders IA Probe Of Reporter's Arrest
The state's case was continued Monday against a reporter arrested while taking photos of a crime scene, while New Haven's interim police chief ordered an internal affairs investigation into the case. The reporter, David Sepulveda of the Independent, showed up at Superior Court on Elm Street on misdemeanor charges of interfering with police and third-degree trespassing, which carry penalties of up to a year in prison.
