Bus Drop-Off Difficult For New Haven Boy With Cerebral Palsy
Tania Bermudez's son Daniel is a freshman at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven and she's concerned the school bus drop-off isn't safe with his cerebral palsy. "It's getting harder and harder for him to walk up the hill that they're dropping him off at the bottom of," Bermudez said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,742
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec 1
|Brenda B
|9
|Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|17
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Nov 27
|Wondering
|30
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JFK Truth
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC