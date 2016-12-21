Angelo J. Saba III was married on Jun...

Angelo J. Saba III was married on June 25 to Jessica Anne Young,

The bride is the daughter of Robert and Sallyanne Young of Killingworth, and she is a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in human development and family studies, and psychology from the University of Connecticut .

