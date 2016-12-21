AMEC Carting recycling plant in Norwa...

AMEC Carting recycling plant in Norwalk on Thursday, April 14, 2011.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Second-graders from Woodward School in Stratford try to locate items on the Trash-O-Saurus, a sculpture in The Garbage Museum made entirely from items that had been thrown out. The sculpture weighed one ton, and represented the amount of garbage produced by one person in one year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,744
News NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ... Dec 6 keep darkie dumb 1
News Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09) Dec 5 Looser 367
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Dec 1 Brenda B 9
Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12) Nov 30 Musikologist 17
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Nov 27 Wondering 30
News Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08) Nov '16 JFK Truth 17
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC