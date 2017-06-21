State Police: Bicyclist Killed In Collision With Truck New Hartford

Gordon Keller, who turned 42 Saturday, was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital after the collision, where he later was pronounced dead, according to police. The collision happened at 7:30 p.m. on Route 44 in New Hartford when Zachary Dillon Pillarella, 21, of Barkhamsted was driving his 2015 Chevy Silverado west, state police said.

