Police: One dead after an accident on...

Police: One dead after an accident on route 44 in New Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WTNH

NEW HARTFORd, Conn. State Police confirm that one person is dead after a bicyclist was hit last night on route 44. Tuesday night, State and local police officers responded to an accident on route 44 in the area of route 219 in New Hartford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mental health care May '17 High Plains Drifter 5
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr '17 Paul Kersey 14
Church Feb '17 WOW 2
take a look Feb '17 The News Reporter 2
Home rentals 6-700. range (Nov '16) Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
News Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07) Oct '16 Rose 46
anybody know him?? (May '16) Jul '16 Beth Hoyer 2
See all New Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hartford Forum Now

New Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

New Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,641 • Total comments across all topics: 282,009,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC