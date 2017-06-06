Owner of Truck That Caused 2005 Avon ...

Owner of Truck That Caused 2005 Avon Mountain Crash Back On Probation

Read more: The Hartford Courant

The owner of the truck that caused the deadly Avon Mountain crash in 2005 is back on probation after resolving allegations he violated the terms of his probation by using cocaine. David Wilcox, 81, was arrested earlier this year after repeatedly testing positive for cocaine, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

