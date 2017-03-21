UConn Grad's Classy, Colorful, Wearable Art On Display At Windham Textile
Dyllis Schlosser Braithwaite is the opposite of what people envision when they think of a fashion trendsetter. She's 89 years old, 5-foot-3, a size 12 to 14 and a suburban shopkeeper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church
|Feb 28
|WOW
|2
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|13
|take a look
|Feb '17
|The News Reporter
|2
|Home rentals 6-700. range
|Nov '16
|samsdamantha
|1
|Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Rose
|46
|anybody know him?? (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Beth Hoyer
|2
|Towers Expected To Help Fill Cellphone Gaps (Jul '06)
|Jun '16
|bill
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC