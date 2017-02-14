Shurtape buys Connecticut tape compan...

Shurtape buys Connecticut tape company, renames it

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

Hickory's Shurtape Technologies has bought a 50-employee New Hartford, Conn., tape manufacturer and plans to rename the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many travelers stranded at airport due to snows... Feb 9 Frosty 1
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Feb 8 The News Reporter 13
take a look Feb 8 The News Reporter 2
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
News Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07) Oct '16 Rose 46
anybody know him?? (May '16) Jul '16 Beth Hoyer 2
News Towers Expected To Help Fill Cellphone Gaps (Jul '06) Jun '16 bill 3
See all New Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hartford Forum Now

New Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC