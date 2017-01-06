Owner Of Truck That Caused 2005 Avon ...

Owner Of Truck That Caused 2005 Avon Mountain Crash Back In Jail

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

David Wilcox, the owner of the truck that caused the deadly Avon Mountain Crash in 2005, is back in jail following his arrest on a charge of violating the terms of his probation. Wilcox, 81, who owned American Crushing and Recycling and was sentenced to six years in prison for allowing a poorly maintained trucks to go on the road each day, was held in lieu of $100,000 bail after is arraignment Friday in Superior Court in Hartford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Dec '16 myspace 12
Home rentals 6-700. range Nov '16 samsdamantha 1
News Brookfield man sues over 'demon' book (Oct '07) Oct '16 Rose 46
anybody know him?? (May '16) Jul '16 Beth Hoyer 2
News Towers Expected To Help Fill Cellphone Gaps (Jul '06) Jun '16 bill 3
Torrington Police Department (Jun '07) May '16 Spaz 42
News Alleged victim recounts sexual assault in '90s (Apr '08) Apr '16 cops are degenerates 84
See all New Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hartford Forum Now

New Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

New Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,178

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC