Owner Of Truck That Caused 2005 Avon Mountain Crash Back In Jail
David Wilcox, the owner of the truck that caused the deadly Avon Mountain Crash in 2005, is back in jail following his arrest on a charge of violating the terms of his probation. Wilcox, 81, who owned American Crushing and Recycling and was sentenced to six years in prison for allowing a poorly maintained trucks to go on the road each day, was held in lieu of $100,000 bail after is arraignment Friday in Superior Court in Hartford.
